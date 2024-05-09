Mumbai: Woman PSI held by ACB for taking mobile phone as bribe

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) A woman police sub inspector was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a mobile phone as a bribe to help a man accused in a case, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Accused PSI Rajashree Shintre (33) is attached to Amboli police station in the western part of the city, the official added.

"She sought a Samsung A 55 mobile phone from a man to help him in a case registered in Jogeshwari in which he was arrested. This person has interests in the cable business in the area," the official said.

"After he complained to the ACB, we verified it and then held Shintre while accepting a dummy phone during a trap," the official said. PTI DC BNM