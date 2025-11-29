Mumbai Youth Cong urges SC to reconsider order on strays; says it will disrupt human-animal balance

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The Mumbai Youth Congress on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its November 7 ruling on stray dogs, arguing that the order is difficult to implement and could disrupt the balance between humans and animals if enforced without adequate safeguards.

Youth Congress Mumbai president Zeenat Shabrin said while the issue of stray animals requires a comprehensive and sensitive approach, the court's directive may unintentionally create tension between communities and animal welfare advocates.

She appealed to the apex court to suspend the order's implementation and refer the matter to a Constitution Bench for a fresh hearing of all stakeholders.

Thousands of animal lovers across the country have reportedly written to the Supreme Court seeking a review of the judgment. Shabrin, accompanied by Youth Congress office-bearers, visited the post office near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday afternoon to dispatch letters addressed to the court.

In their communication, the Youth Congress members said the ruling is "scientifically, medically and practically difficult" to enforce.

They claimed agencies tasked with implementation lack adequate funds, infrastructure and support systems.

Pointing out that stray animals cannot express pain, fear or rights, the group said it is the responsibility of society to ensure humane and just treatment.

"Compassion, humanity and responsibility are core values we must collectively protect," the letter said.

Shabrin noted that action has begun in Mumbai citing the court's order, but added that the ruling lays down several mandatory conditions.

She said appropriate shelters, medical facilities, adoption mechanisms and fully functional Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres must be in place before any coercive steps are taken.

"Acting without these alternatives is not only insensitive and ill-considered but also contrary to the principles of natural justice," she said while urging the apex court to revisit its decision. PTI MR BNM