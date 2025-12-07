Mumbai Youth Congress holds one-day camp on municipal governance, election strategies

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) The Mumbai Youth Congress on Sunday organised a one-day training camp for its cadres on election management and municipal governance in view of the upcoming civic polls.

The party, in a statement, said expert-led sessions were conducted on election management, workings of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and effective use of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Participants were asked to strengthen their booths and briefed on the procedures, documentation requirements, and key precautions involved in filing nomination papers for the municipal elections.

Former corporator Asif Zakaria provided an in-depth overview of the municipal corporation's organisational structure, departmental responsibilities, and administrative functions, the statement said.

Youth Congress Social Media Chairman Manu Jain addressed participants on the effective use of social media during the municipal election campaign and outlined strategies for digital outreach, public communication, and enhancing voter engagement through online platforms.