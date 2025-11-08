Mumbai Youth Congress launches awareness campaign against 'irregularities' in voters' lists

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) The Mumbai Youth Congress has launched an awareness campaign to inform people about alleged irregularities in the voters' lists.

Youth Congress workers and office-bearers, led by Mumbai unit president Zeenat Shabrin, travelled by metro from Ghatkopar to Sakinaka and by suburban local train from Andheri to Goregaon on Friday, interacting with commuters and distributing pamphlets highlighting the issue.

The campaign aims to inform citizens about alleged irregularities in the electoral process and urge them to actively participate in the movement to safeguard democracy, the Youth Congress said in a statement. PTI MR ARU