Mumbai Youth Congress stages protest demanding SIT probe into woman doctor's suicide

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the Mumbai Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest here demanding a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the suicide of a woman doctor in Phaltan.

More than 200 protestors were intercepted while they were heading towards Varsha, the chief minister's official residence, and were detained by the police, an official said.

Protestors, including Mumbai Youth Congress chief Zeenat Shabrin, Youth Congress's national president Uday Bhanu Chib and state party spokesperson Sachin Sawant, were taken to the Azad Maidan police station.

The official said that adequate police deployment was in place at the Malabar Hill and Girgaon areas to prevent untoward incidents during the protests.

According to the party statement, protests were held at three places — Nariman Point, Marine Drive and outside Varsha, the chief minister's official residence.

Sawant said that the party has been demanding an SIT probe into the suicide and will continue to fight to ensure justice for the deceased doctor's family.

The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on October 23.

A 'suicide note' written on her palm alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested. Subsequently, Badane was sacked from the police force. PTI MR DC ARU