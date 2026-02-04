Mumbai Youth Congress stages protest, says Centre 'concealed' facts related to Galwan clash

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Mumbai Youth Congress members on Wednesday staged a protest against the Centre demanding clarity on the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley and allowing immediate publication of a book written by former Army chief General Manoj Naravane.

The protest was led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen and was held outside the Mumbai Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Slogans critical of the Modi government were raised during the agitation as Youth Congress workers expressed anger over what they described as the Centre's "failure" to address national security concerns.

The Youth Congress alleged that the Modi government has remained silent on key security issues and has "concealed" facts related to the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh.

A violent clash between India-China border troops in the Galwan Valley had resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers Shabreen questioned what Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "hiding" about the incident and demanded that the government give clear answers to the nation on the China issue.

She slammed the government for not allowing Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament on the sensitive issue and preventing him from quoting from Naravane's unpublished "memoir" on the India-China standoff.

Claiming that the government failed to take timely decisions despite inputs from the armed forces, Shabreen stated this led to the sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the Galwan clash.

The Mumbai Youth Congress president demanded that responsibility be fixed and action be taken against those responsible for the deaths of the soldiers.

Stating that the sacrifice of the soldiers would not be allowed to go in vain, Shabreen insisted the Youth Congress would continue its agitation till the government responds to its demands. PTI MR RSY