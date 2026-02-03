Mumbaikars, students stage protest seeking return of gymkhana to Wilson College

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Local residents, students, and civil society members have held a protest in south Mumbai, demanding that the Wilson College Gymkhana, associated with the institution for over a century, be returned to the college.

The protest was jointly organised on Monday by a social organisation, the Wilson College Alumni Association and several other groups.

Aditya Parab, president of local organisation Aamhi Girgaonkar, said the gymkhana, long used by locals for sports such as cricket and football, has been inaccessible since it was handed over to the Jain International Organisation (JIO) during the COVID-19 period.

"Since childhood, many of us accessed the ground for sporting activities when it was managed by Wilson College. That access is no longer available," he said.

The protest would continue until the government returns the facility to Wilson College and residents regain access, Parab said.

JIO could not be reached for comment on the issue. PTI KK GK