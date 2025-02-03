Mumbai's civic body to present budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body will present its budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday, an official said.

It will be the third year when the budget will be presented to the administrator instead of the usual practice of the municipal commissioner presenting the budget to the standing committee.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is under an administrator since the term of the corporators ended on March 7, 2022.

"The additional municipal commissioners will present the budget to administrator-cum-civic chief Bhushan Gagrani. This year, additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar will present the budget estimates for 2025-26," a release said.

Before that, additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) Amit Saini will present the education department's budget estimates for the next fiscal to the administrator-cum-commissioner, the release added.

The budget of the BMC, considered the richest civic body in the country, stood at Rs 59,954.75 crore for 2024-25, which was a 10.5 per cent rise from the previous fiscal. PTI KK BNM