Mumbai's CSMT being redeveloped into country's most modern railway station: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is being redeveloped as the country's most modern railway station at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Parel at a railway function, Fadnavis said the redevelopment will transform CSMT into a modern transport hub equipped with airport-like facilities, significantly upgrading passenger experience.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 103 stations under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an event in Bikaner in Rajasthan, including 12 in Maharashtra.

The 12 include five stations each in Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions, and two in Pune, a Central Railway release said.

Apart from Fadnavis, the Parel event was attended by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, CR general manager Dharam Veer Meena. Public representatives were also present at different stations.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 1,337 railway stations are being renovated and modernised. PTI KK BNM