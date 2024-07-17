Mumbai's first underground Metro line to start from July 24, says BJP's Vinod Tawde

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Mumbai's first underground Metro rail corridor, known as Metro Line 3, will start operating from July 24, Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Wednesday.

He gave this information in a post on X.

Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Mumbai Metro Aqua Line or Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Line, is a 33.5 km underground route that will connect south Mumbai to the city's western suburbs and is expected to reduce the burden on the suburban locals.

"Mumbai's first underground metro (Aqua Line) is starting from July 24, which will give new impetus to the speed of the city," Tawde said in his post.

Last month, Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) successfully completed the trials of rolling stock for the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3.

In his post, Tawde also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled through the Metro Line 3.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), a joint venture between the Union government and the Maharashtra government, could not be reached for her comment, and a spokesperson of the MMRCL did not respond to the calls.

The Metro Line 3 project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the total project cost, revised to Rs 37,276 crore as approved by the Union government in February this year, includes a JICA loan of Rs 21,280 crore. PTI KK NP