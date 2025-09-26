Mumbai's Ganpati festival body asks member mandals to help flood-affected farmers

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) on Friday appealed to public Ganesh mandals in the metropolis to extend help to flood-affected farmers in Marathwada, Solapur and Dharashiv.

The floods have caused extensive damage to standing crops, pushing farmers and their families into distress, a statement from the BSGSS said.

"It is our duty to stand by the farming community in this hour of crisis. While the government is providing assistance, Ganesh mandals in Mumbai should also come forward by offering material help that can directly benefit farmers," it said.

The coordination committee urged all Ganesh mandals in the city to contribute generously towards relief efforts and also asked them to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. PTI MR BNM