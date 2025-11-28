Mumbai's poor AQI result of explosion of corruption, development sans planning: Uddhav slams govt

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday hit out at the Maharashtra government over the "alarming rise" in Mumbai's air pollution, calling it an outcome of "explosion of corruption", and attributed it to development with zero planning aimed at benefiting the contractors.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray also questioned the state government for planning to cut trees in Tapovan area of Nashik to make way for the construction of 'sadhu gram', a temporary colony of seers and saints meant for their stay during the Kumbh Mela 2026-27.

Mumbai is currently grappling with deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI), which prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue stop-work notices to 53 construction sites for contributing to air pollution. On Friday, the Bombay High Court said pollution caused by construction activities in the city can be tackled if the mitigating guidelines are strictly implemented.

Thackeray said, "Pollution has risen at an alarming rate in Mumbai and reports suggest that the air has turned hazardous. Those in power may attribute the pollution to the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, but that has nothing to do with it." Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region, erupted on Sunday, producing a large ash plume that rose to around 14 kilometres (45,000 feet) in the sky. The plume spread eastward across the Red Sea, and towards the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent.

"This pollution is the explosion of corruption that has clouded Mumbai and Maharashtra," Thackeray alleged.

He said when he was the chief minister, he had stopped the Aarey Metro car shed project and instead chosen the Kanjurmarg plot for it.

"Pollution has risen due to cutting of Aarey forests and development with zero planning for the welfare of contractors," he added.

The AQI in the city has slipped into the category of poor and hampering the visibility.

Thackeray claimed there are development plans even inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the reserved forest in the heart of the city, and called it a "big conspiracy".

On the proposed plan to cut trees in Nashik, Thackeray said Tapovan, where the proposed sadhu gram is to come up, is the place where it is widely believed that Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman resided during their exile.

"This cutting of trees is corruption in the name of Hindutva. BJP's Hindutva is fake and the trees are being cut to benefit the contractors," Thackeray said.

He further said his party was not opposed to Kumbh Mela but to cutting of trees. PTI PR NP