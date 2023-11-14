Mumbai's Ranibaug zoo gets nearly 40,000 visitors on Tuesday

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden here, popularly known as Ranibaug, witnessed the highest footfall of the year so far on Tuesday, a civic official said.

As many as 39,793 people visited Ranibaug during the day, fetching it Rs 14.41 lakh in ticket sales, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Due to school vacations and back-to-back holidays for offices and industries due to Diwali, most tourist places are witnessing a huge rush.

The zoo will be open on Bhaubeej too though normally it remains closed on Wednesday, the official said.

It had recorded 39,106 visitors on January 1 and ticketing revenue of Rs 14.43 lakh.

Humboldt Penguins and tigers are among the attractions of the zoo. PTI KK KRK