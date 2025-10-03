Mumbai’s Somaiya varsity partners with Montclair State University to expand learning, research

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) The Mumbai-based Somaiya Vidyavihar University on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with America’s Montclair State University for collaboration and initiatives across academics, research, and industry projects.

MSU is known for its global engagement and innovative educational programmes, SVU said in a statement.

“It provides our students and faculty with opportunities to engage in international learning, research, and innovation, while strengthening ties with a globally recognised institution like Montclair State University,” SVU's vice chancellor Prof V N Rajasekharan Pillai said. PTI SM NR