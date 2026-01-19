Mumbra cops seize record 13.6 kg mephedrone worth Rs 27 cr; arrest 5, including four from MP

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) Mephedrone worth Rs 27.21 crore was seized in Mumbra after an interstate peddling racket was busted, with officials on Monday stating it was the biggest haul of drugs at the police station level under Thane police commissionerate.

Based on a tip off, the NDPS squad of Mumbra police station laid a trap in an area close to a hospital and held Basu Umardin Sayed with 23.5 grams of mephedrone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Subhash Burse said.

"Our probe revealed a direct supply chain stretching from Madhya Pradesh to Thane. Sayed's interrogation led police to suppliers Ram Singh Amar Singh Gujjar (40) and Kailash Shambhulalji Balai (36), both from Madhya Pradesh," the DCP informed.

He said 3.51 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 7.30 crore were seized from Gujjar and Balai.

Later a team from Mumbra police station travelled to Ratlam in MP and arrested two other suppliers, identified as Manohar Lal Ranglal Gujjar and Riyazmohammad Sultanmohammad Mansuri alias Raju, the official said.

"We recovered 9.95 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 19.91 crore from Manohar Lal and Raju. The total haul is 13.629 kilograms worth Rs 27.21 crore. It is the highest at the police station level under Thane commissionerate. It is a notable achievement for Mumbra police station," the official added.

All five persons are history sheeters with prior cases registered against their names under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the DCP said.

According to data provided by police, the NDPS squad of Mumbra police station has seized narcotics worth Rs 48.50 crore in 954 operations since January 2024. PTI COR BNM