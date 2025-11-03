Mumbra rail deaths: Two Central Railway engineers booked; reasons for incident identified

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) A case was registered against two engineers of Central Railway in connection with the death of four commuters and injuries to nine others after they fell off two overcrowded local trains crossing the Diva-Mumbra section in June, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 9 between Diva and Mumbra railway stations when the trains, one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were passing each other at a sharp curve.

Some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, as per police.

"A case has been registered against a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway regarding the incident after a probe was conducted by the railway police. The Thane GRP had earlier registered an accidental death case," the official said.

They have been booked under section 125(a)(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the railway police official informed.

Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila stated that the Mumbai division of Central Railway had conducted a thorough inquiry and identified reasons for the incident.

The operations on these lines are continuing without any issue, he said.