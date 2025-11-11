Mumbra train accident: Arguments conclude on pre-arrest bail plea of 2 Railway engineers

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) The arguments on the pre-arrest bail plea filed by two Railway engineers, booked for culpable homicide in connection with the Mumbra local train accident that claimed five lives in June this year, concluded in a Thane district court on Tuesday.

Additional sessions judge G T Pawar, who heard the arguments and submissions from prosecution and defence lawyers on the anticipatory bail plea of engineers Vishal Dolas and Samar Yadav, posted the matter for Wednesday.

During the hearing, Judge Pawar questioned investigating officer, ACP (Government Railway Police) Sudhakar Shirsat, on the actual cause of the accident.

Shirsat highlighted that a Railway report cited a passenger's bag as the cause, but "no bag was recovered during the 'panchnama" (spot assessement).

The ACP submitted that the police investigation suggested the accident occurred because "the track was not welded properly," causing a jerk.

The prosecution also noted Railway officials failed to appear for questioning in the case.

Defence counsel Baldev Rajput argued the accident was not an engineering fault, claiming the Railway's measurements were taken "conveniently".

He contended that more than 200 trains passed safely on the same track after the incident and presented CCTV footage in the court to support of his arguments.

Rajput insisted there was no need for custodial interrogation of the two engineers since all necessary evidence had already been provided.

The accident occurred on June 9 between Diva and Mumbra stations in Thane district when two local trains -- one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai -- were passing each other at a sharp curve (near the Mumbra station).

Some commuters standing on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, the police have said.

The accident resulted in the death of five passengers.

The GRP on November 1 registered a case in connection with the accident against assistant divisional engineer Dolas, senior section engineer Yadav and other Railway officers and employees, who had the responsibility of maintenance of the tracks.

The two engineers earlier told the court the accident occurred not due to any lapses on their part, but because the trains were overcrowded. PTI COR ARU RSY