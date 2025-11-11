Mumbra train accident case: Arguments conclude in pre-arrest bail plea of two railway engineers

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) The arguments in the pre-arrest bail plea filed by two railway engineers, booked for culpable homicide in connection with the Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives in June this year, concluded in a court in Thane district.

Additional sessions judge G T Pawar, who heard the arguments and submissions of the investigating officer, has posted the matter for Wednesday.

The incident occurred on June 9 between Diva and Mumbra railway stations in Thane district when two trains — one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai — were passing each other at a sharp curve (near the Mumbra station).

Some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, the police have said.

The incident resulted in the death of five passengers.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on November 1 registered a case against assistant divisional engineer Vishal Dolas, senior section engineer Samar Yadav and other railway officers and employees, who had the responsibility of maintenance of the railway tracks.

The two engineers had told the court that the accident had occurred not due to any lapses on their part, but due to overcrowded trains. PTI COR ARU