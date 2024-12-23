Mumbra woman gets life in jail for killing son's wife, his mother-in-law

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Thane court on Monday for murdering her son's wife and his mother-in-law in 2016.

Advertisment

As per the prosecution, Mumbra-resident Rashida Akbarali Vasani was worried that her son was getting closer to his wife and mother-in-law than her and also believed the two were practising witchcraft on him.

On August 6, 2016, she spiked the food of her daughter-in-law Salma Vasani (24) and the latter's mother Shamim Sheikh (54), and then brutally murdered them by slitting their throats and cutting off their ears.

As per the prosecution, Rashida Vasani had walked to Mumbra police station later to inform about the killings.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge AN Sirsikar convicted her under Indian Penal Code sections for murder and other offences and sentenced her to "double" life imprisonment, adding the sentences would run concurrently.

In the order, the judge said Rashida Vasani killed her daughter-in-law when the victim had a 40-day-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.

"She has snatched the mother of the two small children. The accused is not entitled to any leniency," Judge Sirsikar said.

Advertisment

Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar said 14 witnesses were examined in the case, adding the court appreciated the efforts of court constable of Mumbra police station Vidyasgar Koli. PTI COR BNM