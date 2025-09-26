Mumbra youth come together for harmony, chant slogans of both Mohammed and Mahadev

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Hundreds of youth from the Mumbra township near here staged a peaceful demonstration on Friday for communal harmony, simultaneously chanting slogans of "I Love Mohammed" and "I Love Mahadev".

The gathering was held amid a controversy which began after right-wing Hindu groups objected to the posters with the slogan "I love Mohammed" at a Muslim religious procession in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The demonstration in Mumbra, which has a sizable Muslim population, was held outside Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers. No political party was involved in its organisation, local residents claimed.

Hundreds of young people between the ages of 18 and 25 took part in the demonstration, holding placards and posters with messages of social peace, interfaith brotherhood and equality.

Arif Syed, one of the organisers, said, "This country belongs to all castes and religions. Unfortunately, some elements are trying to incite people in the name of religion. But today's youth want peace. Through this movement, we have given a message to those who spread hatred.

Yash Chaudhary, one of the young leaders, underlined Mumbra's tradition of communal harmony. "This is a city where Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and others live together peacefully. During Ganeshotsav and Navratri, our Muslim brothers visit us, while we celebrate Eid at their homes. By saying "I love Mohammed" and "I love Mahadev", we are showing the world that Mumbra represents social integration," he said.

The participants also chanted slogans such as "no conflict, love is needed" and "no discrimination, equality is needed. PTI COR KRK