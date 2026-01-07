Munak Canal elevated corridor project likely to be handed over to NHAI: PWD Minister

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The PWD is likely to hand over the Munak Canal elevated road project to NHAI, which is to be constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 4,700 crore as part of efforts to decongest northwest Delhi, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday.

Conceptualised in July this year, the plan is to construct a 20-kilometre-long corridor connecting Inderlok to Bawana in northwest Delhi. The initial estimate was Rs 3000 crore, which has now increased.

"We plan to hand over the Munak Canal elevated road project to NHAI. The flyover will be crucial in reducing congestion in Outer Delhi, as per PWD estimates, the cost of the project is around Rs 4700 crore," Singh said.

Soon, the detailed project report of the road will be ready, based on which a tender will be floated, he added. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to execute this project.

According to the officials, in a review meeting held earlier this week by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a proposal to hand over the project to NHAI was approved, as the project requires land acquisition on the Haryana-Delhi border.

The Munak Canal, a key water supply channel running through both Haryana and Delhi, was originally built to reduce water loss in the Western Yamuna Canal and ensure efficient water transport to the capital. Now, it is being eyed as the base for a crucial elevated corridor aimed at decongesting roads and improving travel time across the region.

Earlier, in April, Gupta had inspected the canal along with officials of several departments, directing the officials to speed up drain cleaning work and to also construct roads on both sides of the Munak Canal.

The elevated road will also connect to Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), further strengthening Delhi's outer ring road network and easing access to the northern and western parts of the city.

As a section of the Munak Canal is under the jurisdiction of the neighbouring state, the Delhi government has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Haryana government to proceed. PTI SSM SSM HIG HIG