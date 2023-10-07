Munambam fishing boat mishap: One body recovered, search for 3 others continues

Kochi, Oct 7 (PTI) Search and rescue teams on Saturday retrieved the body of a fisherman who had gone missing after a fishing boat capsized in the sea off Munambam coast near here.

According to coastal police, the body of Sarath (24) was recovered and search is on for three missing fishermen.

The accident reportedly occurred when 7 fishers were returning to the shore with their catch on Thursday night in the boat, 'Nanma'.

Four people went missing while three others, who stayed afloat by hanging onto water cans, were rescued by a fishing vessel in the vicinity.

The Indian Coast Guard boats, marine ambulance and other rescue teams are in place conducting searches.