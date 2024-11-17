Munambam issue: Cong alleges Sangh Parivar attempting to divide people with backing of LDF govt

Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan launched a scathing attack on the Sangh Parivar over the Munambam land dispute on Sunday, asserting that the Congress-led UDF will defeat its attempts to foster religious division in the state with the backing of the Left government.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "UDF leaders will soon meet with leaders of various communities to expose the Sangh Parivar's attempts, immediately after the by-elections." The Congress leader added that the UDF will firmly resist and thwart any attempts to create religious divisions among the people.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and in Manipur are providing all assistance for burning churches and igniting riots there.

"The Christian community will realise that the spokespersons of these people are now visiting their homes, attempting to widen divisions on a larger scale ahead of the elections." Accusing the LDF government on the issue, the LoP stated that the government is aiding divisive forces by unnecessarily delaying action on the Munambam land dispute issue.

"It is deeply unfortunate that the government has neither registered cases nor initiated legal action against those attempting to foster communal divisions," he said.

Referring to dissident BJP leader Sandeep Varier joining his party, Satheesan claimed that the CPI(M) was more unsettled than the saffron party over the recent development.

"While CPI(M) leaders, including its state secretary, previously stated they would welcome him if he left his former political ideology, they are now making baseless allegations after he joined Congress," he added.

He also alleged that the Chevayur Co-operative Bank election in Kozhikode was marked by an erosion of democratic principles.

Satheesan said that the UDF would not support government initiatives related to the state’s cooperative sector, demanding that the Chief Minister and the Minister for Cooperation apologise for the incidents at the Chevayur bank.

"21 co-operative banks in Pathanamthitta district under the control of UDF were wrested illegally like this and we will face the issue politically and legally," he added. PTI ARM ARM ROH