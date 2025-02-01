Munambam judicial panel temporarily winds up operations

Kochi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Justice Ramachandran Nair Commission, appointed by the Kerala government to look into the Munambam land dispute, has temporarily wound up its operations.

The decision came after the state government told the High Court that the commission was neither a judicial nor a quasi-judicial body and had no power to enforce its recommendations.

Confirming the reports, Justice C N Ramachandran Nair told PTI that the functioning of the commission has been halted until the High Court pronounces the final verdict in the petition challenging its appointment.

In response to a petition filed by the Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedhi, Ernakulam, challenging the state government’s order appointing the commission, the state government recently submitted that the commission is only a fact-finding authority and has no power to adjudicate on questions of title or disputes.

Following this, the commission stopped its functioning.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in November last year, decided to appoint a judicial commission to identify the ownership of the disputed land in Munambam.

The government had said the commission would submit its report within three months.

In the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite the people holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH