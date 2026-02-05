Munambam land is Waqf property: Kerala govt nominee

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 5 (PTI) A newly appointed government nominee to the Kerala State Waqf Board on Thursday asserted that the land in Munambam village in Ernakulam district was Waqf property and said efforts would be made to reclaim it.

The statement was made by Islamic scholar and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama leader Mukkam Umar Faizi, who has been appointed to the board as a nominee of the state government.

Speaking to a television channel on the sidelines of an event here, Faizi thanked the state government for nominating him to the board and said he would work for the protection of Waqf properties in accordance with Sharia law.

He said a large amount of Waqf land had been usurped or encroached upon and that, as a board member, he would work towards reclaiming such properties.

Responding to questions on the Munambam issue, Faizi said he "strongly believes" the land in question is Waqf property.

"There is no doubt about that. Some political leaders are saying it is not Waqf land, only with an eye on the votes of the people in that area. It was wrong on the part of the Farooq College Management Committee to sell the land," he said.

"I have stated my position on the issue in the past and will maintain the same stand on the board as well," he added.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them holding registered title deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The Supreme Court has ordered the status quo on the disputed property. PTI HMP SSK