Munambam, protesting ASHA workers find mention in Good Friday prayers in Kerala churches

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18 (PTI) The Munambam issue, the ASHA workers protesting for higher honorarium and menace posed by drug mafias found mention in the special prayers on the occasion of 'Good Friday' at various Catholic Churches in Kerala.

Latin Catholic metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto, in his prayers at the St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram said the challenge before the believers on this Good Friday was whether they can join the cause of those agitating on various issues -- like Munambam land rights, increased honorarium or protection from wild animal attacks -- and work for them.

Cardinal Cleemis Bava -- the Major Archbishop-catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church -- in his prayers at the St. Mary’s Cathedral here, referred to the menace posed by the drug mafias who were selling drugs at every nook and corner in the state.

He said that when confronted with such a situation, people should look to the 'cross' for support and blessings to face the drug menace.

Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Calicut Varghese Chakkalakal also referred to the Munambam issue and said that both the central and state governments as well as all the political parties were duty bound to resolve the matter.

He said that he was not accusing anyone of delaying resolution of the issue, but the government which solves the Munambam people's problems will get "more mileage".

The Munambam residents, majority of them Christians, have been agitating for the past several months against the Waqf Board's allegedly unlawful claim on their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The Christian community in Kerala observed 'Good Friday' in accordance with traditional customs and beliefs by shunning all luxuries and physical comforts and attending special prayers in churches.

Devotees congregated in large numbers in churches since morning to take part in various rituals to remember the sufferings undergone by Jesus Christ 2000 years ago and his crucifixion.

Bearing symbolic wooden crosses, thousands of devotees walked several kilometres commemorating the final moments of Christ.

Such 'Way of Cross' processions were held under the aegis of various churches across the state.

At the Malayattoor hills in Ernakulam district, atop which the famed St Thomas church is located, there was a massive rush of devotees of all ages and from other states since the wee hours with many of them carrying wooden crosses of various sizes, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Some devotees carried huge wooden crosses as a group, while others, including children, were seen carrying smaller crosses as they trudged up the hill which is believed to have been visited by Apostle St Thomas in AD 52.

It was observed as a day of prayer and penitence in traditional Christian families in the state who avoided all worldly comforts to mark the day remembering the sufferings of the Christ.

Cutting across denominations, 'Good Friday' services were held in the majority of churches in the southern state.

Good Friday is followed by the celebration of Easter on Sunday that commemorates the 'resurrection of Christ'.