Munambam residents erupt in joy as Lok Sabha passes Waqf Amendment Bill

Kochi, Apr 3 (PTI) The residents of Munambam, who had been on a relay hunger strike for 173 days under the banner of 'Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi,' burst into joy on Thursday as the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill the previous night." Shouting slogans like "Narendra Modi Zindabad", the protesters, mostly Christians, expressed hope that the issue will be resolved once the new law is enacted.

While they plan to celebrate the development on Thursday, the ongoing protest will continue, they said.

Joseph Benny, convener of the Samithi, said they are very happy and expressed hope that they would get their revenue rights on their properties when the Bill came into effect.

He criticised the Congress -Left MPs from the state who, in his view, failed to voice the concerns of the Munambam community in Parliament, which he said has deeply hurt the people.

However, he acknowledged the support from Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Minister Kiran Rijiju.

Soon after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, approximately 600 families from the Munambam coastal area near Kochi burst crackers.

The residents are optimistic that the Waqf Board’s claim over their land will be resolved once the Waqf (Amendment) Bill becomes law.

BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, are scheduled to visit Munambam on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha early Thursday passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim".

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts. PTI ARM ARM ADB