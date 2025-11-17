Munambam Waqf land protest leader to contest polls on Congress ticket

Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) The leader of the Munambam Land Protection Council, which is holding a relay protest against the Kerala Waqf Board’s claim on a residential land, will contest the upcoming local body election on a Congress ticket here.

Joseph Benny, convenor of the council, will contest from the Munambam division in the Vypin Block Panchayat.

Speaking to PTI on Monday, Benny said he decided to contest the election for the cause of Munambam residents, whose land is under dispute following the Waqf Board’s claim.

“Congress leadership approached us with a proposal to contest the election on Sunday. After speaking to others, I decided to contest for the 600 residents who are protesting against their land being taken over under Waqf rule,” he said.

He said the decision to contest was not driven by political ambition, adding that he had been involved in campus politics during his college years.

“The official announcement is likely to come soon. Since Congress approached us with the proposal, such a decision was taken,” he said.

Sunday marked the 400th day of protests carried out by the council at the premises of Velankanni Matha Church in Munambam.

“Even after the courts have ruled that our land is not Waqf, the state government is yet to take any steps to restore our revenue rights. We are looking for more protest activities to see redressal of our issues,” Benny said.

The Munambam issue concerns the Waqf Board claiming approximately 400 acres of land as Waqf property.

Over 600 families who purchased the land several years ago are agitating against the move. PTI TBA TBA ROH