Munambam Waqf land row: CPI(M) assures no one will be evicted

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 10 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala stated on Sunday that no one would be evicted from the coastal hamlet of Munambam in Ernakulam district where several families have been fighting against the Waqf Board’s allegedly unlawful claims on their properties.

The modern Kerala is built on the Left government's commitment to farmers and marginalised communities, which will continue indefinitely, party state secretary M V Govindan said.

"The CPI(M) will not support any eviction. No one will be allowed to be evicted from their land, anywhere in Kerala, not just in Munambam," he told reporters.

A necessary stance will be taken by the government after resolving technical issues, including legal matters, he added.

Govindan noted that protests against Waqf claims have been ongoing in Munambam for a long time, adding that the issue is not one that the government alone can resolve. The Left leader also emphasised the government's support for the protesters.

He accused the BJP of attempting to create communal divisions over the Munambam issue.

"In Munambam, the BJP's objective is to create communal divisions. The CPI(M) will effectively counter this," Govindan added.

However, the BJP dismissed the allegations and accused the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF of neglecting the interests of the state's majority population in this matter.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state chief K Surendran claimed that both the LDF and UDF passed a joint resolution in the state Assembly against the Centre's Waqf amendment, disregarding the interests of the Christian community and the majority population in the state.

"There are communal agendas behind this, and it should be thoroughly examined," Surendran urged.

The leaders’ remarks come amid growing resentment among parts of the Christian population in Kerala regarding the LDF and UDF's stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by the BJP-led Centre.

The Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF recently passed a resolution in the state Assembly opposing the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which challenges provisions in the existing Waqf law.

In support of the Bill, the Church has alleged that numerous properties belonging to Christian families for generations in Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board under the current Act.

Residents of Cherai and Munambam have alleged that, despite holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts, the Waqf Board has unlawfully claimed their properties.

Recently, an editorial in the Syro-Malabar Church-backed Deepika daily criticised the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF, accusing them of passing a resolution in the Assembly "to protect the Waqf law without acknowledging the suffering of affected people." PTI LGK SSK KH