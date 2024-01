Munawwar Rana made rich contributions to Urdu literature: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of noted poet Munawwar Rana, and said he made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry.

He said on X, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Munawwar Rana Ji. He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Rana (71) had been suffering from throat cancer and breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday.

Born in 1952 in Rae Bareli, Rana was awarded the Gyanpeeth Award in 2014. His poems were highly popular among the common people.