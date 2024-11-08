Munde deliberately sidelined BJP workers during LS polls: NCP (SP) candidate Deshmukh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh on Friday claimed that NCP leader and Minister Dhananjay Munde had deliberately sidelined workers of Mahayuti ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Lok Sabha elections.
Deshmukh will take on state Agriculture Minister Munde from the Parli assembly seat in Beed district in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.
"We don't see BJP MLC Pankaja Munde here this assembly election. When she was contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, her cousin Dhananjay Munde controlled the entire system and deliberately sidelined BJP workers. They were not taken into consideration. It was a conspiracy to ensure her defeat," the NCP (SP) leader said.
He further alleged that Dhananjay Munde, also the district's guardian minister, did not bring any new industry to the region and closed the existing ones.
"If we go to villages, we find around 150-200 bachelors who are well educated but are unemployed. The guardian minister did not bring any new industry here but closed the ones running here," Deshmukh said, assuring that he would create jobs. PTI AW ARU