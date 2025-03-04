Munde quits after listening to 'conscience', says disturbed by gory photos of sarpanch murder

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Beleaguered Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the murder of a village sarpanch and three months after the new Mahayuti government assumed office.

The NCP strongman from Beed district, where the murder took place in December, had been fending off allegations around the brutal killing of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, but quit his cabinet post on the second day of the state legislature's budget session amid vociferous demands for his resignation from the opposition and amid waning support.

The pressure on Munde (49), who held the the food, civil supplies and consumer protection portfolios in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, to resign mounted after gory photos and videos of Deshmukh surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder. The photos and videos, attached to a CID chargesheet filed in the case, went viral and sparked a state-wide outrage.

Munde's resignation, which came after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly prodded him to quit, is being seen as a setback for the three-party Mahayuti government which came to power with a two-thirds majority just three months back.

"Munde has submitted his resignation. I have accepted it and forwarded it to Governor C P Radhakrishnan," Fadnavis told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai.

The resignation was later accepted by the Governor, the Raj Bhavan said.

Munde, on his part, maintained he resigned after listening to his "conscience" and also for medical reasons.

In a post on X, the senior leader of the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, asserted he was deeply saddened after seeing photographs related to the gruesome murder of Deshmukh, who was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in Beed district.

As the chilling images and videos went viral on Monday, Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, hurriedly held a late-night meeting with his deputy and NCP chief Ajit Pawar to discuss the issue.

Munde's unceremonious exit caps the nearly three month-long demand by the opposition and even by a section of MLAs of the BJP and his own party NCP for his resignation from the cabinet. Several parts of Marathwada, from where the NCP leader hails, had seen all-party protests seeking his resignation after the murder rocked the region.

The opposition targeted CM Fadnavis over the delay in seeking Munde's resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded dismissal of the Fadnavis government and imposition of President's rule in the state over "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

His party MP Sanjay Raut said Fadnavis should remove "tainted and corrupt" ministers from his cabinet.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule asked why it took 84 days for Munde to quit when the photos and footage related to the murder of Deshmukh were available with the government.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Congress leader Nana Patole said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will move a breach of privilege notice against the CM for not informing the legislature about Munde's resignation, when the budget session is currently underway.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have lost moral right to stay in office and Maharashtra has to "hang its head in shame" because of them and that the two should also resign.

Even leaders of the ruling BJP targeted Munde. Namita Mundada, the BJP MLA from Kej in Beed district, welcomed Munde's resignation and said Deshmukh will get justice only after the culprits get capital punishment.

Munde's cousin and cabinet colleague Pankaja Munde of the BJP also welcomed his resignation.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said Munde's resignation was not enough and that murder charges be invoked against him. NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar made a similar demand.

A 'bandh' was observed in parts of Beed district after gory photographs related to the killing of Deshmukh surfaced on social media. While Kej and Patoda areas in the district observed a total shutdown, some other parts witnessed partial bandhs, police said.

Banners carrying the photographs of Munde were burnt in Kej with the protesters shouting slogans against the minister, a police official said.

The Shiv Sena, too, held protests over the murder in Pune.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on February 27 filed a more than 1,200-page chargesheet at a court in Beed in Deshmukh's murder and two related cases.

Three separate cases - murder of sarpanch, bid to extort money from Avaada company and assault on security guard of the firm - were registered at the Kej police station.

In a written reply to the assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis said eight persons have been arrested so far in the murder case and the police have invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them. One accused is still at large. PTI PR MR SPK DC CLS AW NP GK ARU VT RSY