Munde's resignation not enough, dismiss Fadnavis govt and impose Prez rule in Maharashtra: Aaditya

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government and imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra in view of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

He was speaking to reporters here in the wake of the resignation of state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

He said only Munde's resignation was not sufficient considering the law and order situation in the state.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said, "Resignation (of Munde) is not enough. The government should be dismissed and President's rule should be imposed in the state." The former minister also cited recent instances of crime against women like the rape of a 26-year old woman in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Pune and the setting ablaze of a 17-year-old girl in Mumbai.

"Law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating since the last three years. If the government is not dismissed, who will come to Maharashtra for investment, how will citizens be safe?" he asked.

Thackeray also demanded a supplementary chargesheet in the sarpanch murder case, implying that Munde too should be named as an accused.

Referring to the photos of brutality meted out to sarpanch Deshmukh, Thackeray said the images were very disturbing.

The chief minister must have seen the photos a day after Deshmukh's murder, the Worli MLA said.

"The CM assured the opposition that justice will be done in the case. But were the CM's hands tied due to coalition dharma and friendship? We do not know the reasons behind it," Thackeray said.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Mumbai. PTI PR NP