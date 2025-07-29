Munde's youngest daughter, expected to enter politics, pulls out of co-op bank election

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Jul 29 (PTI) Late BJP leader Gopinath Munde's youngest daughter Yashashri, who was said to be making her political debut by contesting an election to a cooperative bank, on Tuesday withdrew from the race.

The election to 12 posts of director at the Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank in Maharashtra's Beed district is to be held on August 10. July 29 was the last date for withdrawal of nomination.

"She had filed a nomination for the post of woman representative. Now she has withdrawn her nomination," said a deputy registrar.

Elections will take place only for one representative each from the open and NT (nomadic tribes) categories. The final list of the nominations will be displayed on Wednesday, the official said.

It was expected that Yashashri will walk in the footsteps of her elder sisters Pankaja and Pritam and enter politics by contesting the bank election. Pritam Munde is a director of the bank.

While Pankaja Munde is a minister in the BJP-led Maharashtra government, Pritam Munde was a Lok Sabha member from Beed from 2014 to 2024.