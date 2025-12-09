Mundhwa land case accused Tejwani had sued actor Ranbir Kapoor over Pune flat in 2018: Activist

Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) Shital Tejwani, who has been arrested in the Mundhwa land deal case involving a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth, had sued Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2018 over a flat in Pune, an activist claimed on Tuesday.

Tejwani allegedly entered into the deal to sell the 40-acre land parcel to Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil's firm Amadea Enterprises LLP. She held the power of attorney in the land deal case.

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar, in his social media post said, "Ranbir Kapoor probably doesn't even know how many civil (?) cases Sheetal Tejwani has been tangled in. No surprise she enjoys solid backing from land mafias & politicians." "FYI: Sheetal Tejwani/Suryawanshi (now arrested in the Mundhawa land scam) is the same Sheetal S. Suryawanshi who sued Ranbir in 2018 for Rs 50.40 lakh over a Trump Towers flat. The case is still stuck in the evidence stage. Next hearing: 05 Jan 2026," he said.

In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor, who leased out his plush apartment in Trump Towers, located in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, was sued by Tejwani for allegedly not honouring the terms of the rental agreement.

After renting the flat on leave and license basis, she had demanded damages and interest for being evicted much before the lock-in period stated in the agreement. The case is scheduled to come up for hearing before a Pune court in January next year.

Tejwani, arrested on December 3 in the Mundhwa land deal case, was sent to police custody till December 11 by a Pune court. PTI COR NP