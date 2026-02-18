Mundhwa land deal: Action will be taken after studying Kharge panel report, says minister

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said the official report on the Mundhwa land deal case remains sealed, and action will be taken after its scrutiny.

Media reports have claimed that a committee headed by additional chief secretary (revenue) Vikas Kharge has given a clean chit to Parth Pawar, the son of late deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in the case.

The minister, however, cautioned against relying on these reports.

He received the committee's report on Tuesday, Bawankule said, adding, "It will take two to three days to study it in detail. After that, we will discuss it with the Chief Minister and take an appropriate decision....anyone found involved in irregularities concerning government land will face strict action. Such officers have no right to remain in government service," he said.

With the Budget session of the state legislature scheduled to start from the next week, the report cannot be kept pending for long, he added.

As to Parth Pawar's involvement, Bawankule said no one would be shielded, and the government would act strictly in accordance with the findings of the sealed inquiry report.

Forty acres of `Mahar Watan' land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area, leased by the government to the Botanical Society of India, was allegedly sold to Amadea Enterprises -- a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner -- for Rs 300 crore without necessary permissions.

While Pune Police registered a case against a co-owner of the company and government officials, Parth was not named in the case on the ground that his signature did not appear on the sale deed.

Meanwhile, on a question about the cancellation of the Muslim reservation in government jobs and education, Bawankule said the government bore no ill-will towards any community.

"Reservation cannot be granted on the basis of religion, as per the court's ruling. The government is acting in accordance with the court's order," the BJP leader said.

On the farm loan waiver demand, Bawankule said, "The chief minister himself is positive on the issue. An appropriate decision will be taken to extend loan waiver to the farmers who genuinely need relief." PTI ND KRK