Mundhwa land deal: Pimpri Chinchwad police take custody of Sheetal Tejwani

Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) Police in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune on Tuesday took the custody of Sheetal Tejwani in the controversial Mundhwa land deal case, a day after she was remanded in judicial custody in the same case being probed separately by the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The case deals with the fraudulent sale of a 40-acre government plot to a firm in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth is a partner.

According to police, the land was illegally sold to Parth Pawar's Amadea Enterprises LLP for Rs 300 crore, despite the property's estimated market value of Rs 1,800 crore.

Tejwani and others are accused of executing the land deal illegally despite knowing that the land was in the name of government.

"Tejwani was taken into custody from Yerawada Jail following the court's permission. She was arrested in the case registered with Bavdhan police station and was produced before a local court and remanded to the police custody till December 23," a police official said.

After the alleged irregularity in the case came to light, the Bavdhan police at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district registered a case against Digvijay Patil, a partner in the firm; Tejwani, who held the power of attorney, and sub-registrar Ravindra Taru. Parth Pawar was not named in the FIR.

Another case in connection with the land deal had been registered against Patil, Tejwani and tehsilar Suryakant Yeole by the Pune city police, and their Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating it. PTI SPK NP