Mundhwa land deal: Police record accused Tejwani's statement

Pune, Nov 19 (PTI) The Pune police have recorded the statement of Shital Tejwani, an accused in the alleged illegal sale of government land in Mundhwa to the firm of Parth Pawar, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son.

Tejwani was questioned in the case registered at the Khadak police station, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides her, Parth Pawar's business partner Digvijay Patil and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole who allegedly misused his power by issuing eviction notices to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) are the accused in the case. Parth Pawar himself has not been made an accused as his name did not appear on the sale deed, police had said earlier.

"We have recorded Tejwani's statement in the case," said the officer.

Tejwani allegedly entered into the deal to sell the 40-acre land parcel to Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil's firm Amadea Enterprises LLP, acting as a power of attorney for 272 former owners of the land. The land, in fact, is owned by the government which has leased it to the BSI.

On Tuesday, Joint Inspector General Registration (IGR) Rajendra Muthe submitted the report of the committee headed by him to the government, indicting sub-registrar R B Taru, Patil and Tejwani for the illegal transaction.

Besides the sale being illegal as it is government land, it also came to light that Amadea Enterprises was exempted from the payment of stamp duty of Rs 21 crore.