Mundhwa land deal: Tejwani not giving information about Rs 300 cr transaction, cops tell court

Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) The prosecution on Thursday told a court here that Shital Tejwani, an accused in the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal case, was misleading the police.

Tejwani, who allegedly entered into the sale agreement as power of attorney holder for former owners of the land, was produced before the court after her police custody ended. The court extended the police remand by four days on the prosecution's request.

During the scrutiny of her bank accounts, no entry of any transaction related to Rs 300 crore was found, the prosecution said while seeking extension of her custody. "When police interrogate her as to if she had received the money in cash or any other form, she misleads them by not providing proper information," it said.

Tejwani used two mobile numbers, one of them registered in the name of another woman, the prosecution said, adding the police wanted to probe if she used that phone number to carry out financial dealings.

Police also wanted to probe how she came in contact with Amadea Enterprises LLP and how the land deal took place, it added.

The sale of 40 acres of land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises, in which Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth is a majority partner, came under scrutiny after it emerged that the land actually belongs to the government and could not be sold. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying stamp duty of Rs 21 crore.

Tejwani was arrested on December 3 by the Economic Offences Wing of Pune Police.

Parth Pawar was not arrested or even made an accused in the case because he had not signed the sale deed, officials said after the case was registered. PTI SPK KRK