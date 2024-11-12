Mundka killing: Rival gang takes responsibility via social media post; police probe on

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Days after a 26-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in outer Delhi's Mundka area, a social media post surfaced on Tuesday, in which a gang purportedly took responsibility of the killing.

Amit Lakra, who recently got bail in a case of robbery, was shot six times at a crowded market of Mundka in the night of November 9.

According to a Delhi Police officer, initial investigations suggested that Lakra was a member of the Gogi gang and was targeted by the members of its rival, Tillu gang.

The social media post also suggested the same but it is yet to be verified, the officer said.

The message was posted from the account of one Chiku Pehalwan. It carries the names of gangsters, such as Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Choudhary and Davinder Bambiha.

"Cheeku Dhankar and Amit Dabangg take responsibility for the killing of Amit Lakra in Mundka. We eliminated Lakra as he was providing logistical support to our rival gang members lodged in Tihar Jail," the post in Hindi said.

"Anyone who helps our rivals in any way will face the same fate. False cases are a different matter, but the Tillu gang has never harmed an innocent person or forcibly taken money from any trader, whether in good or bad times," it added.

"I request all traders and brothers in Delhi not to give a single rupee to these thieves or anyone else representing them. If any trader is troubled by them, we are here to stand with you," the post said.

Another officer said a case of murder was registered on Saturday and investigations are underway.

"We have got some leads about the accused. They will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Several teams of the Crime Branch and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police are working to nab the culprits. PTI ALK RC