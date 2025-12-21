Mungantiwar hints at internal sabotage after BJP's defeat in Chandrapur; says his wings clipped

Chandrapur, Dec 21 (PTI) The BJP faced an embarrassing defeat in the local body polls in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, prompting senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar to accuse his own party of reducing his political power, whereas Congress supported its leaders.

Reacting to criticism, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mungantiwar will get full strength to win the upcoming election to the Chandrapur municipal corporation.

Mungantiwar, who represents Ballarpur assembly segment in Chandrapur district, blamed factionalism for the BJP's defeat and questioned the party's policy of admitting turncoats.

The BJP lost its grip in Chandrapur, losing seven municipal councils and winning only Chimur and a nagar panchayat. The Congress bagged seven councils, while one each was won by an Independent and a Shiv Sena nominee, respectively.

Addressing reporters, Mungantiwar said he accepts the defeat. The BJP will introspect and assess shortcomings in the wake of the defeat, he said.

"Our formula is very simple. If you become a victor, don't be arrogant, and if you face defeat, don't be ashamed. The Congress party had given power to local leaders, whereas my party leaders reduced my power," the former minister said.

In a dig at the BJP, Mungantiwar referred to the famous Shani Shingnapur town, where houses have no doors, to criticise the party's policy to admit turncoats.

"The BJP is the only party without doors, and anyone can come in,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the BJP will assess reasons for the party's loss in Chandrapur.

"With municipal corporation elections drawing closer, we will reflect on the reasons and remove the shortcomings," he said.

Reacting to Mungantiwar's remark, Fadnavis emphasised that the BJP shouldn't have doors and they shouldn't be closed on any individual or community.

"The party should be without doors. While admitting anyone to the party, we should see whether that individual is suitable or beneficial to the BJP. The party might have admitted some people into its fold. This move benefited us in registering victory across Maharashtra," he said.

If Sudhirbhau (Mungantiwar) feels he lacked strength, then it will be compensated in the upcoming polls to win the Chandrapur municipal corporation elections, the chief minister added.