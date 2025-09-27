Municipal clerk's body fished out from Yamuna in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) The body of a municipal clerk was fished out from the Yamuna on Saturday, a day after he allegedly jumped into the river, authorities said.

The body of Rajeev Yadav was found by a team of SDRF approximately 14 km downstream from the jump site, they said.

Besides being a civic body employee, Yadav was also the provincial general secretary of the Rajya Swatantra Karmachari Parishad (State Autonomous Employees Council).

Yadav jumped into the river from a bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior Road on Friday morning.

Police found Yadav's motorcycle on the bridge and also his slippers, which were used to confirm his identity.

In a two-page suicide note addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath he left behind, Yadav named five people, accusing him of "harassment and persecution" that drove him to suicide.

Jyoti Gupta, the president of the Nagar Palika Parishad, is one of the five named, a police source said.

Yadav, in the note, urged the chief minister to book the five for his murder and ensure that they get "harshest punishment." City Circle Officer Abhay Narayan Rai said the body was handed over to Yadav's family after a post-mortem. An investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR CDN VN VN