Municipal Commissioner orders demolition of 3 unauthorised storeys of disputed Sanjauli mosque in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 5 (PTI) The Shimla Municipal Commissioner on Saturday ordered demolition of the top three unauthorised storeys of the Sanjauli mosque and gave two months time to the Waqf Board to execute its orders.

The Muslim Welfare Committee in a representation had offered to demolish the unauthorised storeys themselves.

The commissioner's office said the demolition will be done at the cost of Waqf Board.

Advocate of the Waqf Board B S Thakur said the commissioner's office will conduct the next hearing on December 21 regarding the two remaining floors (ground and first floor).

Hindu organisations have been protesting against unauthorised construction in the mosque and demanding demolition of the illegal storeys. PTI BPL ZMN