Municipal corporation is not `business of commissions', Fadnavis tells new corporators

Pune, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday cautioned the newly elected BJP corporators that he would not tolerate arrogance or lack of transparency, and said a municipal corporation is not a "business of commissions".

The saffron party won the elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Friday, trouncing the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and other parties.

Addressing the newly elected corporators of his party from both the civic bodies, Fadnavis noted that no other party had received such a success in civic polls in Pune in the last 30 to 35 years.

"In a way, the people of Pune have stamped their approval on the development agenda of our Prime Minister Modi. The entire city of Pune has stood firmly behind this agenda of development and has given us a clear mandate," he added.

"Especially in Pune, the contest was projected to be very intense, even in the media, creating an impression that the fight would be extremely close. But all of you, and I particularly congratulate our party workers in Pune, turned what was expected to be a tough contest into a one-sided one and secured a decisive victory," Fadnavis said.

The victory also carries responsibility and reflects high public expectations, he said, adding, "if we live up to this trust, our position will remain unchallenged for the next 25 years." The CM also warned the local leadership not to squabble over positions in the municipal body.

"The municipal corporation is not a business of commissions, nor is it a profession for personal gains. It is an instrument for social and economic transformation that has been placed in our hands. Accordingly, that is how the administration must function," he said.

Doing some plain-speaking, Fadnavis said, "I will not tolerate arrogance, high-handedness, or lack of transparency under any circumstances. No matter how big a person may be, no one is bigger than the mandate given by the people." Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, whose party contested the polls separately, had targeted the local leadership of BJP in Pune and PCMC during the campaign, alleging corruption and tardy development.