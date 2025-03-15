Municipal Corporation of Delhi's south zone launches weekly cleanliness campaign

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's south zone launched a weekly cleanliness campaign from the Bhati ward in the Chhatarpur Assembly segment on Saturday to turn hygiene into a community-driven movement.

The 'Cleanliness Every Saturday, Hygiene Every Day' campaign will see one ward in the south zone undergo a cleanliness drive every Saturday.

BJP councillor and MCD Standing Committee Member Sunder Singh Tanwar, South Zone Deputy Commissioner Badal Kumar and hundreds of sanitation workers took part in the drive, promoting awareness about the importance of hygiene, an official statement said.

Speaking about the initiative, Kumar said, "Citizen participation is essential for any cleanliness campaign to succeed. If everyone commits to keeping their surroundings clean, our city can become more beautiful. This isn't just about a one-day drive, it's about fostering a long-term habit of cleanliness." Echoing the sentiment, Tanwar said, "Cleanliness is not just the government's responsibility, it's a collective duty. Without public involvement, achieving a truly clean city will remain a challenge. We want this campaign to become a mass movement." Following the cleanliness drive, the MCD also organised a 'Holi Milan' event to honour sanitation workers, the statement added.