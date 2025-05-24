Municipal Council meeting in Thanesar adjourned after alleged scuffle involving Congress MLA

Kurukshetra, May 23 (PTI) The meeting of the Municipal Council Thanesar here was adjourned sine die on Friday following an alleged scuffle involving Congress MLA Ashok Arora and some "outsiders" at the venue, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before the scheduled 3 pm meeting when Arora alleged that some persons present in the hall, whom he claimed were supporters of a rival party, started abusing and assaulting him.

Addressing a press conference later, Arora said he questioned the presence of outsiders in the meeting, citing an order issued by the Executive Officer (EO) on May 22 saying that only councillors were permitted to attend.

Before the EO could respond, some people allegedly began hurling abuses and attacked him, he claimed.

Arora said his security guard entered the hall upon hearing the commotion and was also assaulted when he tried to intervene.

He alleged the attack was part of a "well-planned conspiracy" to silence him for raising issues of corruption in the Municipal Council, adding that contractors had recently come forward to expose irregularities.

The MLA said he, along with a few councillors, met the Superintendent of Police and demanded registration of an FIR and action against those involved.

He also plans to apprise the Assembly Speaker and the Governor of Haryana about the incident.

Municipal Council EO Rajesh Kumar said the meeting was adjourned on the advice of the Chairperson as chaos broke out before proceedings could officially begin.