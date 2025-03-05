Municipal elections in Rajasthan likely in November: Minister

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Municipal elections in Rajasthan are likely to be held in November this year, state minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said on the floor of the assembly on Wednesday.

Kharra, the minister of state for urban development and local self-governance, said that under the 'one state, one election' formula, polls for all municipal bodies are likely to be held simultaneously in November.

In view of the elections, the work for reorganisation and delimitation of wards is in process, and the total number of wards and the voter list will be updated after its completion, he said.

Responding to supplementary questions raised in this regard during Question Hour, Kharra said the responsibility of conducting elections to municipal bodies lies with the State Election Commission (SEC).

For the small municipalities, one polling station per ward will be set up, and for municipal councils and municipal corporations, 5-10 polling stations will be set up as per the requirements, the minister said, adding that additional EVMs will be arranged from the neighbouring states to conduct simultaneous elections.

The basic objective of 'one state, one election' is to prevent disruptions in development works and wastage of resources due to frequent imposition of code of conduct, Kharra said.

He also said that Budget announcements for 2024-25 were made keeping in mind the 'one state, one election' formula.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question raised by BJP MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, Kharra informed the House that the work for increasing boundary and delimitation is in process for the reorganisation of wards in the state.

Tabling the details of the phased programme issued in this regard in the House, Kharra said legal opinion is being sought regarding 'one state, one election', and action will be taken as per the rules.

A Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted following an order dated January 16, 2025, for examining the proposals received for the reorganisation and delimitation process, he said.

A meeting of the sub-committee is proposed to be held after the completion of the scheduled programme, he said.

At present, no proposal to amend the law for 'one state, one election' is under consideration, Kharra said. PTI AG ARI