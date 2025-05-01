Municipal employee gets 1-year rigorous imprisonment for bribery

Thane, May 1 (PTI) A peon working with the Thane Municipal Corporation has been sentenced to one year's rigorous imprisonment in a 2016 case of bribery.

Additional sessions judge S S Shinde also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused, Rajesh Yashwant Jadhav.

As per the complainant in the case, he had approached the water supply department for a new water connection.

Jadhav demanded Rs 10,000 to expedite the approval, after which the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The ACB laid a trap and caught Jadhav red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 as part of the bribe amount. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The court noted that the prosecution proved all charges against the accused. PTI COR KRK