Municipal recruitment 'irregularities': Bengal minister’s daughter appears before ED

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) The daughter of West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment, an official said.

Mohini Bose arrived at the ED’s Salt Lake office around noon, accompanied by her legal counsel, he said.

"She is being questioned on some specific deals," the official said.

The central agency had also interrogated the minister’s son-in-law for several hours on Monday.

The ED had earlier conducted searches at multiple locations across the city, as part of the probe into the municipal recruitment anomalies.

Raids were carried out at the minister’s Salt Lake residence and office, as well as at a restaurant owned by his son. The probe agency reportedly recovered several documents and a substantial amount of cash during these operations.

Last week, the ED issued summons to the minister’s wife, son, and daughter, asking them to bring bank records and documents related to loans.

ED sleuths have been examining possible channels through which alleged proceeds of corruption in municipal recruitment may have been used, the official said.

"We are also looking into potential investments in the hotels and hospitality sector. The summons issued to the minister’s daughter is aimed at clarifying these financial trails," he added. PTI SCH RBT