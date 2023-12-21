Municipal school revamped in Dr Kotnis's hometown with help from Chinese consulate

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Chinese consulate in Mumbai and a Chinese firm have worked with the local civic body to upgrade a school in southern Maharashtra's Solapur city, the hometown of Dr Dwarakanath Shantaram Kotnis who served on the frontlines as a physician during the Sino-Japanese war.

The inauguration of the upgraded Camp No.1 Camp High School of the Solapur Municipal Corporation was held on December 14 in the presence of Chinese Consul General Kong Xianhua, Yapp India CEO Chen Huazhu and Solapur Municipal Commissioner Sheetal Teli Ugale.

Dr Kotnis, born in 1910 in Solapur, was part of a five-member Indian medical mission which provided medical aid during the Sino-Japanese war. Dr Kotnis is credited for saving several lives and training a group of skilled Chinese medical workers. He died in China on December 9, 1942, at the age of 32.

On his 80th death anniversary last year, Kong Xianhua had announced that the Chinese Consulate, Chinese companies and Solapur Municipal Corporation will work together to establish a Dr Kotnis Friendship School in Solapur.

Since then, the Chinese consulate together with Yapp India, a Chinese company based in Pune, has worked closely with the school with a view to contributing to the children in Dr Kotnis’s hometown, and over the year Rs 50 lakh were spent on installation of a new drinking water system, development of a sports ground, renovation of entrance gate with proper security system, installation of CCTV cameras and painting of the walls, said a release from the Chinese consulate.

During the inauguration, Consul General Kong said the Chinese people wanted to make a contribution to Solapur to repay Dr Kotnis’s sacrifice and honor his heroic work.

"The young students are the future of the country. We sow the seeds of friendship in the hearts of the young generation. One day they will carry forward the spirit of Dr Kotnis and hold high the torch of China-India friendship," he said. PTI ND KRK